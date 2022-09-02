- Advertisement by Google -

Residents in the southern Palawan municipality of Quezon were tested for tuberculosis as part of the provincial government’s program to identify and treat those with the potentially fatal infectious disease.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO) of Palawan, 331 residents of the town were tested under the Detect Tuberculosis, or DetecTB Program, of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on August 22-26, 2022.

Layon ng programa na tuluyang masugpo ang sakit na TB sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan. Bahagi ng nasabing aktibidad ang pagtukoy sa mga mamamayan na maysakit na TB upang agarang mabigyan ng kumpletong gamutan,” the PIO said in a statement.

National Tuberculosis Program (NTP) manager Pamela L. Garcia of the PHO, said those who were detected to have TB were given free medicine, which they must complete, and also underwent counselling.

She said it is important to complete the treatment so those affected with tuberculosis would recover.

DetecTB will also be done in San Vicente, Rizal, and Taytay, as part of further strengthening the program to help residents who might be suffering from the illness.

