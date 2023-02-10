Around 325 locals in southern Palawan have qualified to undergo minor and major operations as the annual surgical mission in Bataraza town enters its 20th year.

The free surgical operation is given to selected patients yearly through the combined initiatives of the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC). It is expected to reach 75 patients with major cases, 250 minor cases, and ophthalmology and medical consultations.

Dr. Robinson Baron, the mission’s original proponent, recalled that the program began with about 20 patients and has since grown to hundreds. From a medical mission, it evolved into a surgical operation, which was first carried out in the city of Puerto Princesa and then moved to Bataraza town to reach residents in the southern area.

“Actually, we just want to confine ourselves to medical and surgical mission, we want to become bigger and bigger and go back to Puerto Princesa area. We want to cover the whole Palawan. This place became close to us,” he said.

Baron, who leads a team of 73 medical volunteers in the mission, is looking forward to dealing with more diverse cases, which are typically limited in Manila operations.

Goiter, cleft palate, thyroid, myoma, hemorrhoids, gallstones, and hernia are the major cases to be treated.

Minor cases, on the other hand, include cysts, tumors, and other removals, as well as cataracts, pterygium, and other ophthalmology consultations.

According to Dr. Ronan Drian Pare, Medical Director of RTNFI Hospital, mining companies’ support is critical in the conduct of surgical missions where various cases are treated.

“Ito ay sponsored ng ating companies na maibigay nang libre, maoperahan at mabigyan ng solusyon ang kanilang medical problems. Hopefully ay ma-maintain natin ang target natin ang at least 200 patients, we hope na ma-reach pa natin yong higher,” he said.

Blessing after years of waiting

Richard Garcia, 33, has been suffering from testicle hydrocele since 2019. In 2020, he attempted screening and, thankfully, passed. However, the pandemic began, and the operation was postponed.

He tried again after learning of a surgical procedure scheduled for 2023 and was chosen as one of the patients for the major operation.

“Naalis sa akin yong sakit na yon, parang nabunutan ako ng tinik. Hindi na ako nagwo-worry at nagpapasalamat ako sa RTN at CBNC na may ganoong opportunity na makatulong sa mga taga-Palawan,” he said.

Even patients with minor illnesses, such as Rey Alojado, were helped by the operation. Alojado, unable to identify his own case, decided to take advantage of the free operation to alleviate his concerns.

“Itong laman na maliit sa ulo ko, may ilang buwan na rin ata. Hindi ko rin alam kung anong tawag, gusto ko ipatanggal kasi minsan masakit-sakit baka magkaroon ng ugat-ugat. Malaking tulong ito kesa gagastos ka pa,” he said.

Combined initiative

This year’s budget reached almost P5 million from shares of RTNMC and CBNC. The companies both provided other support to the patient and companion such as laboratory tests and medicine.

Sanggunian Bayan councilor and CBNC community relations general supervisor Laurence Amores said the company’s involvement in the mission is also part of its support to health programs in the province.

The CBNC assisted with information dissemination and pre-screening, including mapping of patients throughout Palawan’s southern towns. Volunteers extended their service from three to five days, beginning February 6 and ending February 10.

“For the last 20 years, naging partner na ang CBNC sa surgical mission na ito— Very evident na aside from education, ito yong equally important sa CBNC kasi yong health services ay kinakailangan ng mga kababayan natin especially sa south ay malaki pa. Yong dapat iabot natin ay malaki pa,” he said.

Aside from the mission, CBNC and RTNMC also both continuously extends support to the town’s district hospital and subsidy to the RTNFI Hospital for indigent locals.

