A group of 32 fishermen aboard a commercial fishing boat from Iloilo were apprehended by Magsaysay police early Saturday morning, July 13, for multiple violations of local ordinances prohibiting fishing activities within municipal waters.

The arrests, led by the Magsaysay Municipal Police Station (MPS), targeted the crew of the fishing vessel F/V “PURICON,” including its 65-year-old boat captain, Tomas Raguin, and 31 other crew members.

According to the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO), authorities received information regarding the F/V “PURICON” violating several ordinances, including Municipal Ordinance No. 2020-239, which bans transient fishermen from conducting fishing activities within Magsaysay’s municipal waters; Municipal Ordinance No. 085-2010, prohibiting the use of super lights in the town’s coastal waters; and Municipal Tax Ordinance No. 116 series of 2013.

The vessel was escorted to Sitio Bantayanan, Barangay Lucbuan, Magsaysay following the arrest.