32 Brgy. Lucbuan residents to undergo COVID-19 tests

[UPDATED] Thirty-two individuals from Barangay Lucbuan in the northern outskirts of Puerto Princesa City will be tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms on Tuesday.

Barangay Captain Berlie Gabinete told Palawan News in a phone interview that a father, his wife, son, and mother-in-law showed symptoms and were immediately brought to a facility of the city government for the antigen test.

Gabinete said the mother-in-law who is also a senior citizen has provided the list of her 28 close contacts who were then fetched to undergo antigen tests.

“Unang nagpakita ng symptoms ang mag-tatay then ang asawa niya at sumunod ang biyenan niya, ‘yong nanay ng babae. Mabuti alam din nila ang gagawin, nag-report sila kaagad sa barangay kasi ang asawang babae ay midwife rin. ‘Yong 28 na ‘yan close contact ng matanda, siya rin ang nag-lista kung sino ang close contact niya,” Gabinete said.

“Naunang dinala sa bayan ang mag-tatay bago ang asawa niya at biyenan, sumunod naman ang 28 na close contacts ng matanda. Bale 32 sila lahat kasama ang magpamilya na ‘yan,” she said.

Gabinete said that they expecting for negative results of the tests.

According to a post of the City Information Department, Lucbuan has two confirmed cases as of May 1.

