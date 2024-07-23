A total of 300 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were relocated to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) on July 21 as part of efforts by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to decongest the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

According to BuCor, the transfer was conducted with strict adherence to safety and health protocols.

“Prior to their relocation, the 300 PDLs underwent comprehensive accounting, frisking, and medical check-ups to ensure their well-being. Once the necessary procedures were completed, they were distributed among the Central Sub-colony, Inagawan Sub-colony, and Montible Sub-colony within the IPPF,” it said.

This recent move increases the number of PDLs transferred to Iwahig to 2,680, including 100 female inmates who were relocated to the Correctional Institution for Women in Sta. Lucia since June 2023.

IPPF Superintendent C/CInsp. Gary Garcia emphasized the facility’s dedication to providing quality reformation programs that aim to prepare the newly transferred PDLs for successful reintegration into society once they have completed their sentences.