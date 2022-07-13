- Advertisement by Google -

A survey conducted by the Rural Health Unit of Brooke’s Point showed that around 30 percent of the town’s households do not have a sanitary toilet.

- Advertisement -

The study was presented during the meeting among local officials last July 12, 2022, as part of the Brooke’s Point Zero Open Defecation program. It showed that a total of 4,786 households do not have any sanitary toilets, while 4,257 households have only the basic squat-type or unsanitary toilet.

Some 11,245 households, representing 71 percent of the town’s total households, have the ideal water-sealed toilets.

The municipality has set a target to provide free toilet bowls to qualified households in order to promote hygiene.

“Hindi natin ito pwedeng ipagsawalang bahala dahil ang pagkakaroon ng sanitary toilet ay malaking bagay para sa kalusugan,” Albert Abon, RHU Sanitary Inspector, said.