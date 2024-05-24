A store in Barangay San Rafael was robbed by three women and a man on May 23.

City police authorities believe that D’ Tres Leos Store was previously targeted by the same group in February 2023 and was robbed again yesterday for the second time.

This was echoed by a Palawan News source who wished to remain anonymous.

According to the source, the man who was with the women was wearing the same jacket and cap as seen on CCTV footage from the first robbery incident.

“Dati na din yan silang napasok, binalikan lang ulit sila,” according to a source of Palawan News.

The store owner fears that the suspects may return if they are not apprehended soon by the authorities.