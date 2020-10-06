3 weather systems up on PAGASA tracking

The LPA is at the side of West Philippine Sea, 425 kilometers of west of Sangley Point, Cavite city, Cavite.

There are currently two low-pressure areas (LPAs) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and a tropical depression near PAR line, according to the PAGASA forecast on Monday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the two LPAs are located at the western and eastern sides of the country.

The LPA is at the side of the West Philippine Sea, 425 kilometers west of Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite.

“Ang magiging pagkilos ng low-pressure area ay generally westward at may chance na maging bagyo itong low-pressure area within 24 to 48 hours. Ang maganda nito, magiging bagyo siya sa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

While the other LPA is at 360 kilometers, east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes and expected to dissipate in the next 24 to 48 hours.

While as of 3:00 in the morning, the tropical depression is at 1, 790 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness reaching up to 70 kph. It is moving almost stationary, said PAGASA.

The tropical depression is expected to enter PAR and will be named as Nika.

“Inaasahan natin na sa susunod na oras ay hindi aalis sa kanyang kinalalagyan itong tropical depression, posibleng pumasok sa PAR itong bagyong ito at tatawagin natin na Nika,” he said.

“Ang forecast track nito ay dadaan sa northern part ng PAR at maaring sandali lang sa loob at magiging northwestward ang movement nito,” he said.

