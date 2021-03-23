3 Palawan medical scholars pass licensure examination this year

Three provincial government medical scholars are among the successful passers of the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) conducted in March this year.

The new physicians are Dr. Micah Abigail Jamandre from Barangay Tenga-Tenga in Cuyo town, Dr. Kristine May Razote from Alfonso XIII in the municipality of Quezon, and Dr. Daphnie Marie M. Yayen from Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City.

Dr. Yayen said she is thankful to the provincial government of Palawan for being one of the beneficiaries of its medical scholarship program.

“Sobrang laking tulong po, lalo na’t maraming gustong maging doktor sa panahon ngayon. Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat at napabilang ako sa mga masuswerteng nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makamit ang pangarap ko. Tinatanaw ko po ito bilang malaking utang na loob at ikinagagalak ko pong paglingkuran ang ating mga kababayan,” Dr. Yayen said in a statement released Tuesday (March 23) by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Around 13 scholars are also expected to take the licensure examination before the end of the year. In total, the PGP already has 174 scholars, including those who passed.

The provincial government offers medical scholarship program for those who want to pursue physician courses since 2014.

They are also expected to help and render services to the government-operated hospitals in the province.

Currently, the provincial government has 33 licensed doctors who availed of the scholarship in the past.

