Three fishermen were arrested by personnel from Police Station 3 for violating Puerto Princesa City Ordinance 291-2005, which prohibits the use of compressors in fishing activities in the waters of Sitio Tacduan, Purok Dose, Barangay Inagawan-Sub Colony, around 8 o’clock this morning, June 20.

The suspects were identified as Ariel Baruga Reño (boat captain), 32; Danilo Marinay Agapito, 37; and Eduardo Navat Gregorio, 26.

The three were caught in the act of fishing using a compressor by patrolling police officers from the said station.

Recovered from them were the boat used, a compressor, approximately 100 meters of chemical hose, improvised flippers and spare gun, two diving masks, and a light used in illegal fishing activities.

The three suspects are now in the custody of the PNP.