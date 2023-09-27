Three persons were electrocuted while constructing a water tank tower Tuesday, September 26 in Barangay Pasadena, El Nido, Palawan.

The victims were identified as Victor Ibrahim Guerrero Lingcon, 36, Sadrach Calijo Dalojo, 21, and Julius Javarez Tenorio, 21.

All three died on the spot, according to a police report, while two others also helping out in the construction were unharmed.

The report said that an extension wire being used in the construction got in contact with two metal objects, the roof and a steel post, electrocuting the victims.