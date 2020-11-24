3-day sale is back this November at SM City Puerto Princesa

A release SM City Puerto Princesa sent to Palawan News said #ShopatSM can get shoppers to enjoy discounts of up to 70 percent, freebies, special promos from restaurants, various home needs, beauty services, gadgets, travel accessories, and so much more.

The SM City Puerto Princesa announced Monday that its 3-Day Sale will kick off on November 27-30, and it is extended for another day to accommodate more shoppers due to the ongoing physical distancing policy.

A release SM City Puerto Princesa sent to Palawan News said #ShopatSM can get shoppers to enjoy discounts of up to 70 percent, freebies, special promos from restaurants, various home needs, beauty services, gadgets, travel accessories, and so much more.

SM City Puerto Princesa assured that they will implement strict health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) decision to gradually allow malls to do special sales events “to boost the pandemic-battered economy”.

The statement cited presidential speaker Harry Roque who said malls and other establishments can hold activities such as discounted sales events to recover from the effect of COVID-19.

“Ang mga establishments at mga malls may hold activities para magkaroon ng economic o business activity. Ito po ‘yong mga sale,” SM City Puerto Princesa cited Roque in saying.

“Pero subject po ito sa DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) guideline in the operation of malls and shopping malls,” Roque added in a Laging Handa public briefing.

The IATF also allowed the trade department to adjust the onsite operational capacity of all business establishments and activities in areas that are under modified general community quarantine including Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

For a #SafeMallingAtSM experience, don’t forget to bring your own alcohol, maintain social distancing, and make sure to wear your face mask & face shield at all times.

