3 C’s to consider during uncertain times

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to highlight life’s uncertainties. More than a year into this public health and economic crisis, we are forced to assess our priorities, including our expenses.



Nowadays, our purchases are focused on essential items. Travel plans, vacations, and other luxury buys are put on hold, non-essential expenses are placed on the back burner.



But even the notion of getting only the essentials of life protection can be confusing too. What’s clear is that the pandemic underscored the value of health, financial planning, and insurance. Experience tells us that those who were financially prepared had an easier time coping with these uncertainties.



So, when it comes to insurance and health protection, remember these three C’s that will guide you in choosing the best plans.





COVID-19 coverage



Both the news media and social media magnify the pandemic through rising statistics and unfortunate events. As COVID-19 has sadly become a familiar term, staying safe and healthy is important. But in case of health emergencies and hospital confinements, it pays to have a financial safety net to cover your medical treatment and provide hospital allowance benefits.



You must ascertain that whatever plan you get, has a valid COVID-19 Cover.



Remember that standard insurance policies do not cover outbreaks such as epidemics and pandemics. But as virus infections continue to spread, an insurance policy that responds to this health concern by including COVID-19 coverage is a worthy investment.



Comprehensive life and health protection



Health is wealth. This cannot be overemphasized. Aside from COVID-19, there are other illnesses that afflict people from all walks of life. Staying fit and healthy is key, and so is investing in comprehensive life and health protection. Having health coverage during this period, even more, strengthens the value of life insurance.



So while Covid-19 coverage is essential, you must not forget that your plan must be able to include other possible illnesses that could affect your health. Make sure what you will be getting will include some, if not all, of the most common diseases that could affect you.



Convenient purchase and customer service



Up until now, community quarantine is still the norm where health and safety protocols are enforced. This is because virus infections have not abated. We must be very careful in the way we deal with people, or with our essential purchases. Thus, just like shopping for our daily essentials where we order online, getting insured must also be done within the comforts of your home.



Just like what you are doing now, reading this in your gadget and in the safety of your own home, your COVID-protection insurance plan, which covers other deadly diseases, must be purchasable totally online!



Just like Insular Life’s Prime Secure.



This product has built-in health coverage that includes a hospitalization allowance of up to P5,000 per day for a maximum of 150 days confinement due to COVID-19 or other illnesses. It also provides additional insurance benefits in case of death due to COVID-19 with the product’s COVID-19 Secure Rider.



Prime Secure gives policyholders the flexibility to choose the amounts of daily hospitalization allowance, and of critical illness benefits in case of diagnosis with the top three illnesses of cancer, heart attack, and stroke.



Prime Secure provides comprehensive life insurance protection: a minimum sum of P500,000 for individuals aged 50 to 60, or P1,000,000 for those aged 18 to 49; and a maximum sum insured of P3,125,000. The equivalent insurance benefits may also be extended to the spouse in case of death due to the same accident of both the insured and spouse.



Availing of Prime Secure is convenient with the help of InLife financial advisors or through InLife’s online policy application process. Premiums may be paid monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually through InLife’s digital payment channels.



Indeed, there are certain considerations to weigh to be financially prepared for life’s eventualities. And now is always the best time to lay the foundation for a financially secured life for you and your family.



To know more about InLife Prime Secure, visit https://www.insularlife.com.ph/prime-secure.



