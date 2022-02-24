A 3.5-meter long reticulated python was among the endangered wildlife species recently rescued by concerned individuals and handed over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) for rehabilitation.

A Palawan hornbill (Anthracoceros marchei), locally known as “talusi,” and a Philippine palm civet (Paradoxurus philippensis), popularly known as “musang,” were the two other animals recovered from February 12 to February 15.

The PCSDS said in a press release on Thursday that the 20-kilogram reticulated python was recovered by its enforcement team after a concerned individual spotted it on February 15 in an enclosure allegedly owned by Job Tabang in Barangay Aramaywan, Narra.

It said the Palawan hornbill and the reticulated python are listed as “endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

- Advertisement -

In this photo shared by the PCSDS, the rescued Palawan hornbill can be seen resting on the table.

Jonathan Ringgo of Barangay Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point, handed over the Palawan hornbill to the PCSDS Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Office-Point Brooke’s on February 12.

“He was given the bird by a certain individual, but after his brother advised him that exporting threatened wildlife species to other locations is strictly prohibited by law, he decided to turn it over to PCSDS WTMO-Brooke’s Point. Consequently, the bird was handed over to the PCSDS Enforcement Team on February 14,” the PCSDS said.

Alina Jaranilla of Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City, discovered the Philippine palm civet on February 14 while it was looking for food in her backyard.

Jaranilla immediately notified the PCSDS Enforcement Team by texting its hotline numbers about the animal’s presence.

The rescued Philippine palm civet. (Photo from PCSDS)

The PCSDS said its enforcement team went to her place on the same day and recovered the palm civet by capturing it with a net.

All three animals were in good health and were taken to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for rehabilitation.

The PCSDS is urging persons who happen to find or rescue wildlife to turn them over to its office, which can be contacted through hotline numbers 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). They may also send messages to the PCSDS’ Facebook page for other concerns.