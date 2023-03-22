The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) in Palawan was adjudged as the “Best Special Operations Unit of the Year” for its achievements in 2022.

Unit commander P/Lt. Col. Rae Charles DR Enrile personally received the award and recognition on March 21 from P/Maj. Gen. Jonnel Cabrillos Estomo during the 32nd founding anniversary of the PNP Maritime Group held at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center in Camp Brigadier General Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

“I am earnestly grateful and dedicate this award to the whole 2nd SOU-MG personnel. This award will not be possible without your persistent efforts, hard work, cooperation, and dedication to our service. Again, congratulations!” Enrile said in a post.

In connection with the event, the Maritime Group recognizes meritorious personnel based on their exceptional accomplishments over the calendar year 2022.

The theme of the anniversary was “Yaman ng Inang Kalikasan Ating Alagaan, Malasakit ng Kapulisan, Simbahan, at Pamayanan ang Kailangan Tungo sa Kaunlaran.” (R. Rodriguez)

