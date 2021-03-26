2nd SOU-MG arrest wanted person in Bancao-Bancao

Operatives of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) arrested a wanted person in Purok Pagkakaisa, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, at 10:30pm on Wednesday, March 24 .

The suspect was identified as Rommel June Patacsil, 50, single, and resident of the said barangay.

Reports from the 2nd SOU-MG said they conducted a law enforcement operation and arrested Patacsil by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ambrosio de Luna, Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) on February 19, 2021, for violation of Section 5 and Section 15 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

According to P/Lt. Anna Viola Abenojar, 2nd SOU-MG information officer, the suspect was previously incarcerated in 2018 for the same case. After his release, a warrant of arrest was again issued as he did not comply with the requirements set for in his probation.

“Actually, nasintensyahan na ito, may dati na siyang kaso (then) nagkaroon sila ng plea-bargaining, kung hindi ako nagkakamali. Then may agreement sila sa court na magkaroon siya ng probational liberty niya, meron kasing binigay na agreement ang court sa kanya (magreport) na ‘di umano ay hindi niya iyon nasunod kaya naglabas ulit ng warrant of arrest para sa kanya kaya nahuli siya,” Abenojar said.

“Nag-positive din siya (use of illegal drugs) doon sa random drug test, iyon din ang isa sa mga reason, so dalawa ang naging violation niya. Nagkakaroon kasi ng random drug test sa mga nahuhuli na dati nang binigyan ng probasion ng court, may mga agreement iyon,” she added.

Authorities did not have any difficulty in apprehending the suspect because when he was called to the area, he immediately respond.

“Pinag-report na lang ng tropa sa guard post ang lalaki malapit sa bahay niya, pumunta naman siya doon sa area at doon na sinerve sa kanya ang warrant of arrest,” Abenojar said.

Patacsil is now under the costudy of 2nd SOU-MG headquarters for documentation and will be turned over to the court where he was charged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

