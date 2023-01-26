For the 4th consecutive quarter, the 2nd Special Operations Unit—Maritime Group (SOU-MG) was hailed as the top-performing special operations unit of the PNP Maritime Group for the year 2022.

Maritime Group director P/Brig. Gen. Romaldo Bayting lauded the persistent efforts and exemplary performance in both operational and administrative accomplishments of the 2nd SOU-MG.

This, according to Bayting, has contributed to the fulfillment of the over-all mission and functions of the PNP Maritime Group and contributing immensely to the attainment of the security and peace framework entitled MKK=K (Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan and Kaunlaran) Program and the revitalized PNP KASIMBAYANAN Program that aims to strengthen and creates a harmonious relationship between the PNP Organization, church and the community.

2nd SOU-MG commanding officer P/Lt. Col. Rae Charles Enrile credited the award achieved by the unit to the collective effort, hard work and dedication of the 2nd SOU-MG to maintain peace and order in the entire province of Palawan.

“Let’s just continue what we are doing, love our job as public servant and put dedication to our service,” he said.

About Post Author