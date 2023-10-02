Local police forces in Palawan participated in a separate environmental protection program on September 29, showcasing their commitment in safeguarding the environment.

Some 500 trees were planted in Dumaran in celebration of the 123rd Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

Led by 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) Team Leader P/Cpl John Bryan Manlavi, this tree-planting initiative was a collaborative effort between local government officials, other local stakeholders and residents.

Meanwhile, the 4th Platoon of the 2nd PPMFC participated in a Coastal Clean-up Drive along the coastal area of Barangay San Fernando in El Nido collecting 15 sacks of plastic waste.

The coastal clean-up effort was a collaborative endeavor with other law enforcement agencies like Bantay Dagat and the Philippine Coast Guard-El Nido, Barangay Officials and local residents.

According to the 2nd PMFC, their participation in environmental protection initiatives demonstrate their dedication to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.