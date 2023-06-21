The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) conducted a Livelihood Training on Rug Making for 25 women from Sitio Capalan in Barangay Magara, Roxas, northern Palawan.

During the training, participants were taught the proper cutting of fabric, the correct measurement of the wooden frame, and the cross-stitching patterns for the cut pieces of cloth.

The objective of this training is to strengthen and enhance the skills of homemakers, single parents, and individuals, enabling them to have alternative sources of income to meet their family’s basic needs.

According to the 2nd PMFC, the activity is part of the ongoing Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) and Serbisyong Pulis Sa Barangay (SPSB) with the theme “Tarabangan Kita” (Let’s Help Each Other).

It is also aligned with the 5-Focused Agenda of PNP chief P/Gen Benjamin C Acorda, Jr., which aims to strengthen the relationship and unity among the police, church, and community in maintaining a safe, orderly, and peaceful community.