The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) launched an initiative to support the indigenous Tagbanua community in Barangay Kemdeng in San Vicente town by conducting an outreach program from October 18 to 22.

The initiative included educational sessions, house building, a community clean-up drive, and the construction of the community basketball court. The residents were also taught about rice hull charcoal making and compost pit techniques for organic farming as additional livelihood options for the community.

A medical mission, including free circumcision, feeding program, free haircuts, and the distribution of hygiene kits, school supplies, and food packs, was also held.

The 2nd PMFC also completed other essential projects, providing the indigenous Tagbanua community with clean drinking water, a reliable bridge, a vegetable garden, a basketball court, and lighting for dark nights.

This project, part of the PNP Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP), saw the collaboration of various stakeholders, including the 2nd Palawan PMFC’s Force Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development, Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, San Vicente Municipal Police Station, the local government unit of San Vicente, Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals-Puerto Princesa City, IPM Development Corporation, Barangay Local Government Unit of Kemdeng, and the local residents.

The 2nd PMFC said it stresses the community’s unity and shared commitment to improving their quality of life.