The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PMFC) has again offered free housing, this time to an elderly woman, as a tribute to her perseverance in providing for her family despite the hardships and challenges of life.

The recipient is 78-year-old Juanita Cabaniro from Brgy. San Isidro, in Roxas, a municipality located in the northern part of Palawan.

The 2nd PMFC said she has been supporting her three minor grandchildren since her niece passed away. Due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette last December 2021, their house was destroyed, and lola Juanita couldn’t afford to rebuild it due to financial difficulties.

Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairwoman Maria Guia Samillano of the said barangay brought lola Juanita’s situation to the attention of the 2nd PMFC through their “Kalingang 2nd Palawan PMFC, Walang Imposible” program to extend help. The police promptly assessed the situation and immediately started constructing her new home in partnership with the barangay officials.

“Si Lola Juanita Cabañero ang isa sa napiling benepisyaryo ng aming programa sapagkat mahigit isang taon na nong nanalasa ang Bagyong Odette ay nakikitira parin sila sa kanilang kamag-anak at hindi parin nakakabalik sa kanilang tahanan. Wala ring pinagkakakitaang regular si Lola upang mapagawa ang kanilang nasirang bahay at tustusan ang pag-aaral ng kanyang mga apo na nasa kanyang pangangalaga. Sumakabilang buhay na ang Nanay ng mga bata at hindi na rin binalikan ng Tatay nila. Kaya, ayon sa masusing deliberasyon ng aming yunit, napili namin si Lola para maging benepisyaryo sa programang ito,” 2nd PMFC chief P/Lt. Col. Mhardie Azares said.

(Lola Juanita Cabanero is one of the chosen beneficiaries of our program because for over a year since Typhoon Odette hit, she and her family are still living with their relatives and have not been able to return to their home. Lola also has no regular income to repair their damaged house and support the education of her grandchildren who are under her care. The mother of the children has passed away, and their father did not come back. So, based on the careful deliberation of our unit, we have chosen Lola to be a beneficiary of this program.)

Within 10 days, the police and local government officials of Barangay San Isidro finished building lola Juanita’s new home. On Monday, May 1, the 2nd PMFC, together with the officials of Brgy. San Isidro, formally handed over her new house.

Lola Juanita expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the police for the blessing she received. She considers having a new home again as a significant milestone for the welfare of her grandchildren.

This is the 4th housing project turned over by the 2nd PMFC under the said program.

