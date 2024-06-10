Maritime authorities in Coron permitted the 2GO vessel St. Francis Xavier to depart for Puerto Princesa City early this morning, June 10.

Micah Jade Ma Zeta stated that the ship, which left the port of Coron past 12 a.m., is expected to arrive around noon today. She is the sister of passenger Jeck, who sought assistance from Palawan News last Saturday, June 8, to aid the passengers on board.

“Nakaalis na po sila kaninang past 12 a.m. ng madaling araw. Ang expected time of arrival nila today ay 12 noon. Ok naman sila kahit paano. Pagod lang talaga sila dahil sa nangyari (They left earlier, past 12 a.m. in the morning. Their expected time of arrival today is 12 noon. They’re okay, somewhat. They’re just tired because of what happened),” she said.

The 2GO vessel managed to dislodge itself from the location where it got stuck in Coron Bay at approximately 1 p.m. yesterday, June 9. But it only reached the pier in the town at 4:55 p.m., according to Ernie Caballas, another passenger.

“Finally at the port of Coron,” Caballas said in a text message.

Caballas and his wife, first-time travelers on the 2GO vessel, explained that they embarked on the journey to enjoy the ocean view from Coron to Puerto Princesa City.

Initially intending to disembark in Coron following the incident, they ultimately chose to stay aboard the vessel after it received clearance from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the PCG to proceed with its journey to the original destination.

“My wife and I just tried taking this for the view of Coron to Puerto Princesa while nasa barko. It turned out [to be] a very bad experience,” he said.

Out of the approximately 1,400 passengers on board, 438 received assistance from the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Northeastern Palawan from 7:50 a.m. until the ship, which had run aground just a nautical mile away from land, returned to Coron Port.

Passenger accounts narrate that around three o’clock in the afternoon last Saturday, they observed the crew dropping anchor and were informed that there was a minor issue that might take 30 minutes to an hour to fix. Unfortunately, they received no updates until June 9.

In contrast, the report from the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) states that at 4 p.m., the St. Francis Xavier experienced engine trouble while en route to Puerto Princesa City.

“During its undocking maneuver, the vessel lost all power and was left dead in the water, approximately 1 nautical mile from the port of Coron. The crew anchored the ship to prevent it from drifting,” a report it posted early Sunday morning claimed.

As engineers were attempting to restore power, the back part of the vessel became stuck in a shallow location close to the pier because of the low tide.

Despite the reinstatement of electricity at 10 p.m. on Saturday, the ship remained immobile as a result of the rear section of the vessel remaining aground.