Approximately 29 reintegrated ex-rebels received livelihood assistance through the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO).

They are rebel returnees who were recruited in the past to join the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan from the municipalities of Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Dumaran, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay.

According to PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña, the provincial government provided each of them with P25,000 in livelihood assistance.

The livelihood assistance was extended to the returnees through Provincial Ordinance No. 1540 series of 2015 that seeks to establish the “Implementing Guidelines on the Provision of Assistance to Rebel Returnees” that seeks to provide opportunities for ex-rebels as they return to their normal lives.

In addition to the LSIP, the PSWDO assisted the rebel returnees in accessing the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) as well as other interventions from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Food packs and hygiene kits were also ccorded to them through PhilHealth.

The PSWDO also vowed to continuously monitor the livelihood programs of the rebel returnees to ensure its productivity.

