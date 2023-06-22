A total of 29 dogs took center stage at the 7th It’s A Dog’s: All Breed Dog Fashion and Talent Show held on June 20, 2023, at Robinsons Place Activity Center. The event was part of the ongoing Baragatan Festival 2023 and the 121st anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan.

The participants who made it through the final cut of the competition underwent evaluation of health records, fitting sessions, and showcased their showmanship on the day of the event.

Serving as judges for the competition were Dr. Apple Fernandez-Dela Cruz, Dr. Abigail Joyce Tuazon-Daguio, and Dr. June Clyde B. Descallar. They meticulously assessed the cleanliness, talent, and physical appearance of the participating dogs.

Arnel Cataloctocan’s Belgian dog claimed the first place, receiving a cash prize of P15,000.00, a plaque, gift packs, and six months of free grooming service. Jose Mari Picazo’s Italian Mastiff secured the second place and was awarded P10,000.00, a plaque, gift packs, and three months of free grooming service. Mark Brian Porcadilla’s German Shepherd took the third place and received P5,000.00, a plaque, and gift packs. Consolation prizes and Certificates of Participation were also given to those who did not win.

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), in collaboration with various private groups and establishments, presented special awards such as Cutest Dog, Tallest Dog, Largest Dog, Darling of the Crowd, Hunky Dog Award, Best Puppy, Best in Costume, Smartest Dog, and Oldest Dog.

The activity aimed to further promote the value of pets, particularly dogs, as man’s best friend and to strengthen the campaign for responsible pet ownership in the province.

This year’s celebration of the Baragatan Festival, alongside the 121st anniversary of the Civil Government of Palawan, carries the theme “Baragatan Festival 2023: Celebrating 400 years of Christianity in Palawan! Unite and rejoice…Culture and traditions…History and civilization.”