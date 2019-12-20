283 elderlies in Odiongan receive cash incentive from LGU

Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic together with Vice Mayor Diven Dimaala and the members of the municipal council witnessed on Wednesday, December 18, the distribution of the one-time cash incentive for senior citizens amounting to P5,000-10,000. (Paul Jaysent Fos/PIA-Romblon)

Under this ordinance, bonafide senior citizens living in Odiongan who reach the age of 85-89 will receive a cash incentive of P5,000 while those who reach 90 years old will receive another P10,000 cash.

ODIONGAN, Romblon — About 283 senior citizens in the town of Odiongan, Romblon on December 18, received their one-time cash incentive from the local government unit amounting P5,000-P10,000, in accordance to an approved ordinance instituting a ladderized scheme in the release of cash incentives for centenarians.

Under this ordinance, bonafide senior citizens living in Odiongan who reach the age of 85-89 will receive a cash incentive of P5,000 while those who reach 90 years old will receive another P10,000 cash.

Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic witnessed the distribution together with Vice Mayor Diven Dimaala and the members of the municipal council.

According to the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) of Odiongan, 104 locals aged 90 years old above and 176 Odionganons aged 85-89 received cash incentives totaling to P1,920,000.

The local government unit hopes that the incentive may not be a huge amount, it will help our senior citizens especially in purchasing medicine, food, vitamins, and other daily necessities.

“We hope that this P5,000 and P10,000, though not huge, will be used in your medicine, food, and milk. This is an acknowledgement to our senior citizens, because Odiongan would not be successful today without your help,” Mayor Fabic said on her speech during a short program before the distribution. (PJF/PIA-Mimaropa/Romblon)