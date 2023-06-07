The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) celebrated its 4th batch of graduates in Agricultural Crops Production at Patio Agricultural Farm on Wednesday, June 6.

A total of 25 people completed a 42-day training program through the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

The training seeks to develop skills and knowledge in agricultural crop production through practical sessions, theoretical classes, and hands-on experiences on crop cultivation.

It also offered lessons on Organic Agriculture Production in which the scholars are taught how to use organic fertilizers and pesticides on their crops, which promotes sustainability in their production.

One of the graduates, 23 year-old Bricks John Austria shared to Palawan News that he enrolled to the AgriCrops Production program to revive their farm after being devastated by the Super Typhoon Odette last December 2021

“Yung farm po namin sa Langongan, na-Odette yung halos tanim namin na lanzones pati coconut nasira. So kailangan ko sanang i-revive iyon gamit, yung mga natutunan ko dito [sa AgriCrops Program] ia-apply ko naman yun doon sa lupa namin,” he said.

He also shared that he was able to gain valuable insights on the training that would help him with his dream farm

“Mahirap po siya, kase mag-aadjust ka sa init kase hindi lang siya basta tanim-tanim lang,” he expressed.

One of the event’s guest presenters, city agriculturist Melissa Macasaet, underlined the importance of their role in maintaining food security, promoting sustainable farming techniques, and contributing to the general growth of the country’s agriculture sector.

She emphasized the options accessible to graduates and encouraged them to continue on their path of lifelong learning and creativity.

The graduates were also awarded NCII Certificates in Agricultural Crops Production.

