The provincial government of Palawan has already provided financial assistance to 25 former rebels (FRs) through the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) this year, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported.

PSWDO chief Abigail D. Ablaña stated that each FR received P25,000 in livelihood assistance, for a total of P625,000.

The most recent group of recipients of financial aid hails from San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Brooke’s Point, and Bataraza.

“Ang Local Social Integration Program for FRs ay ang programa ng ating pamahalaang panlalawigan para magbigay daan sa mga nagbalik loob sa pamahalaan na sila ay yakaping muli at gabayan sa pagbabagong buhay,” Ablaña said.

The Provincial Ordinance No. 1540 Series of 2015, also known as the Ordinance Establishing the Implementing Guidelines on the Provision of Assistance to Rebel Returnees, enforces the financial assistance requirement.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) also offers financial support to FRs through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) in addition to the LSIP.

Since 2013, 210 beneficiaries in total have already received aid through the LSIP.

