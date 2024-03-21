The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has announced the release of 24 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Palawan on Tuesday, March 19.

According to BuCor, these individuals, released on March 15 completed their jail terms with credits earned under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law.

The GCTA, as outlined in Republic Act 10592, grants credits to PDLs for exhibiting good behavior during their detention.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. directed efforts to expedite the necessary documents for the release of qualified PDLs in accordance with the rules of RA 10592.

“All of the released PDLs received transportation allowance from the bureau and additional assistance from DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) through the coordination of the IPPF–External Affairs Section (EAS),” BuCor said in a statement.

This recent release follows the liberation of 706 PDLs from various prison and penal farms of BuCor in February. Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.took office, a total of 12,053 PDLs have been freed.