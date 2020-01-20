2020 instant winners with Mastercard at The SM Store

Get a chance to win up to P200,000 worth of SM Gift Cards when you use your Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid card on a P5,000 minimum single-receipt purchase at The SM Store.

Get a chance to win up to P200,000 worth of SM Gift Cards when you use your Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid card on a P5,000 minimum single-receipt purchase at The SM Store.

The promotion is open to all principal and supplementary holders of Mastercard Credit, Debit, and Prepaid Philippine-issued cards with minimum spending of P5,000, Straight or Installment Transactions made at any participating The SM Store branches.

There will be 20 winners of P200,000 worth of SM Gift Cards and 2,000 winners of P2,000 worth of SM Gift Cards. Total of 2,020 winners nationwide.

Promo period is from January 17 to March 31, 2020, while claiming of prizes will be from January 17 to May 30, 2020.

Winners are instantly and electronically notified with the following message displayed on their SM transaction receipt:

Congratulations! You’ve won P200,000 (or P2,000) worth of SM Gift Card in Mastercard’s 2020 Instant Winners promo at The SM Store. Proceed to the Customer Service Counter for details on how to claim your prize. Terms & conditions apply. See posters for details.

Promo period: January 17 to March 31, 2020. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-23591, Series of 2020.

For the complete mechanics, visit www.thesmstore.com.

