A 20-year-old suspect involved in drug-related activities was apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted on Sunday, June 11.

Angel Patrick Lagrada was taken into custody after allegedly selling a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet believed to contain shabu to an undercover police officer.

The transaction occurred in Purok Masaya, Barangay San Miguel, at around 10:45 in the evening, in exchange for P1,500.

The operation was led by the Drug Enforcement Team of Police Station 1 in the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO).

After the arrest, an additional heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing approximately 1.69 grams was also seized from Lagrada’s possession. Its estimated market value is P17,974.

The confiscated items also included the P1,500 used as buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Lagrada is facing complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165, commonly known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

