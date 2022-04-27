Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in Occidental Mindoro following an armed encounter with the Philippine Army (PA) and the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP SAF) on Monday, April 25.

A report from the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA said they were part of a group of 10 rebels led by “Ka Floro” that was encountered while government forces were conducting intelligence operations around 6:10 a.m. in Sitio Bumbungan, Barangay Malpalon, Calintaan in the said province.

The two rebels were killed in the encounter, which lasted around 20 minutes and resulted in the recovery of two high-powered guns and other paraphernalia.

The joint forces were composed of the 23rd MICO, 23rd DRC, 68IB, 76IB, and 4IB of 203rd Brigade of the Philippine Army and 101 Special Action Company under the 10th Special Action Battalion of the PNP SAF.

According to statistics, PRO MIMAROPA’s relentless efforts, in collaboration with the Localized Peace Engagement (LPE) Cluster of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF ELCAC) MIMAROPA, have resulted in the surrender of 63 CTG NPA members and the arrest of six members in the region since January of this year.