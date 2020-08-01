2 Palawan towns take pride in ‘best community’ agri and nutrition program

Vegetable and fruit harvest from one of the best community gardens in Araceli and Dumaran. // Image courtesy of Palawan Moving Forward

Adjudged as “best community gardens” on July 29-30 during celebrations of the Harvest Festival and the Nutrition Month, the members of the Bolocot Vegetable Growers Association (BVGA) in Barangay Lumacad, Araceli, and the Brgy. Sta. Maria Farmers Association (BSMFA) are achieving leaps and bounds in terms of agricultural production and food security.

Two vegetable growers associations in the neighboring towns of Araceli and Dumaran are taking pride of their achievements in programs connected to agriculture and nutrition.

In a statement issued by the provincial government Saturday through Palawan Moving Forward, acting provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal lauded the two associations for adhering with the goals of the Integrated Community Food Production (ICFP) of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) under which they were recognized.

“Ang tinutugon po ng programang ito ay pataasin ang antas ng ating produksyon at para masiguro natin ang ating pagkain o ‘yong tinatawag nating food security at [kasama rin dito] ang pagpapataas ng kita o income ng ating nga magsasaka at siyempre ang pagpapataas ng kalidad ng nutrisyon sa layunin ng ating programa,” said Dr. Cabungcal.

Aside from them, the province also recognized individual vegetable farm owners. Adjudged as “best model homes” were those by Ruby Ann Bagona of Araceli and Hernani Torres of Dumaran, who received certificates of recognition, cash prizes, rice, and food packs.

Zusima Llacuna, president of the vegetable growers association in Bolocot said their achievement will not be possible without the hard work of their members.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng miyembro ng asosasyon dahil sa walang sawang pagtutulungan namin dito para mapaganda pa ang aming community garden, at siyempre sa [provincial government] pagdadala ng programang ito dito sa amin, maraming salamat po,” said Llacuna.

The program is through combined efforts by the OPA, Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO), and the municipal governments of Dumaran and Araceli.