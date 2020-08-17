2 new weather systems being monitored inside PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the low-pressure area in the eastern part of the country has a chance of developing into a tropical depression.

The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) affecting the landmass of the country through scattered rain showers.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the low-pressure area in the eastern part of the country has a chance of developing into a tropical depression.

The southwest monsoon or habagat, on the other hand, is currently affecting a large area of the country from southern Luzon to Mindanao.

“Dahil sa dalawang weather system, low-pressure area at Habagat, malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay makakaranas ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm,” he said Monday.

The LPA was recently located at 135 kilometers east of Tuguegarao city, Cagayan and it has a chance to be a tropical depression within the next 36 hours to be named as Helen.

The other LPA inside PAR at the western side of western Luzon has dissolved at 2:00 in the morning.

The city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.