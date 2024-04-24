Two women were arrested Tuesday night in a robbery incident in Baltan St, Bgry. San Miguel.

A police report narrated that one of the suspects, identified in the report as Gerlie Esteta, 23, was caught by neighbors while trying to flee from a store establishment she tried to rob. During questioning by the police, she implicated another person as an accomplice, identified as Ma. Gorette Poraque, 33.

Among those recovered from Esteta were grocery items valued at P50, 000.00, a 32-inch flat screen television worth P12, 000.00 and a bed foam worth P3,800.

Both women were reportedly jobless.