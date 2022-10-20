Two female members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Tuesday, October 18.

A report from the PPCPO stated that a certain “Ka Tes,” 45, and “Ka Raffy,” 36, both residents of Brgy. Concepcion, voluntarily surrendered to the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

The police said that both oined the rebel group full-time in 2000 after being recruited by Gilbert Silagan, also known as “Ka Greg/Marlon.” They were under the command of Bonifacio Magramo, who was killed in an encounter in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, in September 2020.

The rebels who turned themselves in gave information that led to the discovery of two improvised anti-personnel landmines, one rifle grenade, uniforms, and other subversive documents the same day in Sitio Irish in Barangay Binduyan, said the PPCPO.

Currently, the two is under the custody of the PPCPO for debriefing.

Brig. Gen. Sidney Sultan Hernia, chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in MIMAROPA, said Thursday that their surrender was a result of the efforts of the intelligence units of the PPCPO, in collaboration with the City Intelligence Unit and Police Station 1; CECU-Puerto Princesa City, Regional Intelligence Unit 4-B under the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group; Palawan Provincial Police Office 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company; and Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force in coordination with the Kapatiran ng Dating Rebelde (KADRE).

Records show that PRO MIMAROPA had already facilitated the surrender of 129 former NPA rebels and supporters, as well as the recovery and confiscation of 52 firearms from January 1 to October 19.

“This is a product of our commitment through the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) to securing our region against the threat of communist terrorism. Rest assured that the government will assist them in availing of the E-CLIP, which will help them have a better start with their respective families,” Hernia said. (with reports from PNA)

