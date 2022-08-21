- Advertisement by Google -

Rescuers in San Vicente recovered the bodies of two children who were believed to have drowned on Saturday, August 20, while swimming in the waters off Barangay New Canipo in San Vicente town, northern Palawan.

The victims were a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl from the said barangay, according to a report released by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Sunday.

The boy was found on the same day by rescue personnel of the municipal police, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of San Vicente, and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

He was rushed to the district hospital by barangay officials, but was reportedly declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The body of the girl, on the hand, was retrieved around 10:15 a.m., the next day, August 21, some 100 meters from the shoreline.

Investigation by the municipal police said they left their homes with their playmates on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Around six o’clock, however, their friends went to the victims’ parents for assistance and told them about what had happened.

