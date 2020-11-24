1st PPMFC inaugurates new building in Bataraza for its 3rd Platoon

The building was inaugurated on Saturday, November 21, with P/BGen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., the regional director of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC) has inaugurated a new building that will serve as the center of operation of its 3rd Platoon in Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza.

The building was inaugurated on Saturday, November 21, with P/BGen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., the regional director of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In his message, Muñoz said the new building will help them in doing their responsibilities as law enforcers in Bataraza and other parts of southern Palawan to maintain its peace and order situation.

“Makakatulong ito sa inyong bayan, nagpapasalamat tayo sa PNP sa continuing support nito para sa katahimikan sa lalawigan ng Palawan,” Muñoz said.

Bataraza mayor Abraham Ibba, on the other hand, welcomed the completion of the new building in their town as it will help the 1st PPMFC in fulfilling its mission of maintaining peace and order.

“Magiging katuwang po natin ang 3rd Platoon sa ating security sa ating bayan, nandito lang ang LGU to help 1st PPMFC lalo na itong 3rd Platoon,” Ibba said.