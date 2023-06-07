The 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PPMFC) has provided assistance to a family struggling to raise a child afflicted with hydrocephalus.

9 year-old Johnson May Arnel Galicia has been afflicted with hydrocephalus since birth. His parents, Ancelmo, 61 years old earns a modest income by serving as a cook in Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, while Jomhaina, 37, manages household chores and supplements their income by selling vegetables.

Despite their best efforts, the Galicia family struggled to meet the extensive medical requirements and daily needs of their son. Johnson’s condition necessitates ongoing medical treatments, regular physical therapy sessions, and a range of essential supplies, including medication, vitamins, milk, and diapers.

P/LtCol Klinto Rex Jamorol, moved by the family’s plight responded to the family’s plea and mobilized their resources to offer aid and support.

The mobile force delivered vital groceries, health kits, and essential supplies for Johnson’s care.

Jamorol extends an invitation to anyone willing to contribute and extend help to the Galicia family. Individuals can contact or send a text message to the hotline number 09771627045 or visit the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company unit situated at Sitio Panisiran, Brgy Pulot Center, Sofronio Española.

