Personnel of the 3rd and 4th Platoon of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) participated in Brigada Eskwela at Marabon Elementary School and High School in Sitio Marabon, Brgy. Bancalaan, Balabac, Palawan on Monday, July 24.

The group donated construction materials like cement and roofing sheets to support the renovation of classrooms as well as school supplies such as bags, paper, and pencils were for the students

The activity was spearheaded by 1st Palawan PMFC Platoon Leaders P/Capt. Freddie Ugalde and P/Lt. Jason Tesorero, under the command of Force Commander P/LtCol. Klinton Rex Jamorol, together with the members of the Palawan Southern Explorer Mountain Bikers Association Inc. and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC).

According to the 1st Palawan PMFC, the initiative aligns with the PNP’s OPLAN Ligtas Balik-Eskwela which ensures peace, order, and safety for the public during the school reopening period.