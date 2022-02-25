The first ever Miss Palawan Universe will be crowned as Miss Palawan Charities Inc. (MPCI) holds the pageant’s grand coronation tomorrow, at 8 p.m., at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park.

Thirteen candidates from Palawan municipalities and Puerto Princesa City are vying for the highly-coveted crown and other prizes.

The pageant’s theme, “Shine. Inspire. Empower.” emphasizes the organization’s mission of being a catalyst of hope in the community and the ladies’ role in empowering their fellow Palaweños.

This year, the MPCI has formally entered into a partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines organization; hence, the change of the winner’s title (from Miss Palawan to Miss Palawan Universe).

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, February 26, national beauty queens like Angelee delos Reyes, who was Miss Philippines Earth 2013 and is now Miss Universe Philippines 2021, will be at the coronation night.

For those who want to witness the coronation live, tickets are now available at the Bong Villanueva Salon. The event will also be broadcast live on Miss Palawan Charities Inc.’s official Facebook page.