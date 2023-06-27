An estimated 1 million plastic cards for the printing of driver’s license is expected to be delivered within the next two months following the signing of the contract with the winning bidder, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Tuesday.

The DOTr said the backlog on the printing of driver’s licenses is expected to be addressed now that a notice to proceed has been issued to the winning bidder Banner Plastic Card Inc.

“We expect the backlogs of the license cards to be addressed quickly. Our aim is to normalize the supply of the cards so we will ensure that Banner deliver these cards efficiently,” de Leon said in a news release. “Banner Plastic Card, Inc. should be able to make its first delivery within 60 days from June 26, 2023 as part of the terms of reference.”

De Leon assured that while it may take time for the winning bidder to deliver its first set of plastic cards, the agency is working double time to catch up with the depleting supply of plastic cards.

“We are working with Banner to see if we can have license cards delivered the soonest,” he added.

The Land Transportation Office, an agency under the DOTr, ran out of plastic cards and has about 690,000 backlogs for the issuance of licenses.

Due to the shortage, it extended the validity of driver’s licenses expiring on April 24 to Oct. 31 and is expected to launch a digitalized version of its services such as renewal of permits, online registration, and payment transactions. (PNA)