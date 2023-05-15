An estimated 197 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) graduated from the program on May 12 in Roxas, Palawan, in a ceremony called “Pugay-Tagumpay,” which recognized their efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and improve their lives.

The 4Ps is a program designed to provide financial assistance to poor families in the Philippines. The beneficiaries receive cash grants in exchange for complying with certain conditions, such as sending their children to school and undergoing regular health check-ups.

As stipulated by the law, a household is required to exit the 4Ps if they no longer have children aged 0-18 to monitor or register, and if they have reached Level 3 in terms of their living conditions, which signifies that they no longer require assistance from the program.

Representatives from various branches of the local government, government offices, and some private sector partners attended the said activity.

The local government of Roxas showed its support for the graduates by providing various programs to help them transition into a self-sufficient life, the 4Ps said. This is part of the implementation of the Kilos Unlad Framework, a guide to improve the lives of 4Ps beneficiaries within a 7-year period.

The LGU Roxas will continue to support the households to ensure that they will not fall back into poverty.

About Post Author