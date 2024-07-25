The Aborlan police have arrested a man for the alleged rape of his minor girlfriend.

The suspect is a 19-year-old male from Brgy. Gogognan, Aborlan. The provincial police had previously classified him as “most wanted”.

Judge Arlene Bayuga of the Family Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 13, Puerto Princesa City, issued the warrant of arrest against the suspect.

The suspect will face charges of statutory rape under the Revised Penal Code, or RA 11648.

The family of the 15-year-old girl filed the case, alleging that the couple had engaged in intimacy.