The items confiscated from alleged shabu peddler Nol-Padsri Mohammad Alei Embing. (Photo from the Palawan Police Provincial Office)

19-year-old Brooke’s Point resident Nol-Padsri Mohammad Alei Embing was arrested Thursday by the police for alleged shabu peddling.

Embing who is a resident of Barangay Oring-Oring was arrested in the afternoon of November 28 in a buy-bust operation carried out by the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) and other police units along Sagipit Road in Brgy. District 1.

A report from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) claimed he sold 1.2 grams of shabu in a heat-sealed plastic sachet to an undercover agent, which resulted in his arrest later.

Embing is going to face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of Republic Act 9165.

The joint personnel of Brooke’s Point MPS, 1st PPMFC-PALPPO, and PDEU/PIU confiscated from him five pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets containing alleged shabu, command matchbox, a cellular phone, his motorcycle, the buy-bust money, and other items.

