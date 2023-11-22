Around 187 indigenous people in Rizal town are expected to benefit in the Enhanced Support Service Intervention (ESSI) launched on Monday, November 20, at the Municipal Gymnasium in Punta-Baja Rizal, Palawan.

The ESSI program, under the Municipal Operation Office (MOO), will last from November 20 to 25 and is set to take place in each of the eleven barangays in the town of Rizal.

This initiative aims to provide additional support and assistance to Indigenous people, enabling them to enhance and manage their services towards a better quality of life.

With a budget exceeding one million pesos, the beneficiaries will receive support in the form of cash, calamansi seedlings, resources for duck raising, native chicken, native goat, and other essentials that contribute to the growth of crops and the sustenance of livestock.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed his support for such programs, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to improving and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for the residents of Rizal.