The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that Israel and Saudi Arabia need more than 1,800 Filipino workers in the hospitality and healthcare industries.

The DMW on Sunday, Nov. 13, said that Israel needs 1,200 Filipino housekeepers for hotels and hostels in the country with a starting monthly salary of 5,300 new Israeli Shekels or more than P88,000.

The requirements include the National Certificate or NC II in housekeeping, clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), age of at least 25-years-old, Philippine citizenship and no experience working in Israel.

Prospective applicants must also not have a parent, spouse, or child currently working in Israel; must be physically and mentally healthy and must be good or proficient in the English language.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) targets to hire 600 nurses with a starting salary of 4,000 riyals or P62,500.

Must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, have a license from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and about one year of experience following the board examination. (PIA-NCR)

