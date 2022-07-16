- Advertisement by Google -

A Filipino tourist from Cebu was “violently assaulted” near the Philippine Center in Manhattan, the Philippine Consulate General in New York reported Saturday.

Consul General Elmer Cato said the 18-year-old was walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street last Wednesday when he was attacked.

He sustained “facial injuries” from the assault while the suspect was eventually “subdued and turned over” to authorities.

“In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community, as well as kababayan (countrymen) visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions while on the streets or in the subways,” Cato said.

He said this is the 41st incident since last year involving a Filipino who was either a victim of a hate crime or a criminal act. Most of these incidents occurred in New York.

“The Consulate is in touch with the New York City Police Department to get more information on the incident. It is unknown at this point if the incident was anti-Asian-hate-related,” he added. (PNA)