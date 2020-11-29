18 drug surrenderers complete rehab program

City Police Station (CPS) 1 deputy chief P/Lt. Douglas Sabando said the batch is composed of 13 female and 15 male surrenderers who are residents of barangays Tagumpay, Masigla, Mabuhay, and Princesa.

Some 18 voluntary drug surrenderers in Puerto Princesa City have received their certificates of completion Saturday after finishing the three-month community-based drug rehabilitation program.

City Police Station (CPS) 1 deputy chief P/Lt. Douglas Sabando said the batch is composed of 13 female and 15 male surrenderers who are residents of barangays Tagumpay, Masigla, Mabuhay, and Princesa.

“This year lang sila nahuli kasi three months lang sila nag-undergo ng drug rehab. Baka mga August lang sila nag-surrender, at mga September nag-start ang community-based rehabilitation. Sila iyong mga nag-voluntarily surrender na mga dating gumagamit ng drugs at ngayon gustong magbago,” Sabando said.

The rehab program which started in September was facilitated for them by CPS 1, City Health Office (CHO), City Social Welfare and Department Office (CSWDO), and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sabando said that for 14 weeks, the voluntary drug surrenders underwent rehab with the goal to renew their lives and stay away from drugs.

He said the CSWDO has promised to help them through the provision of skills training that they can employ to manage livelihood projects and avoid drug addiction.

“Ang in-charge kasi doon sa mga activity na ‘yon ay ang CSWDO. Usually, ang mga activity nila ay community-based, serbisyo nila sa mga barangay. Nangako naman iyong CSWDO na after ng graduation ay bibigyan sila ng livelihood program para magkaroon sila ng hanapbuhay,” Sabando said.