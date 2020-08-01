17 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded this week

Out of the total, 36 are active cases in Puerto Princesa City and municipalities in Palawan.

Palawan recorded 17 new cases this week (July 27–August 1), bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 97.

Araceli’s third positive case is the latest as of August 1, 5:00 p.m.

On Friday (July 31), the province recorded seven new cases, the highest number recorded in a day.

Of the total cases, nine patients have also recovered this week, the latest being two recoveries in Taytay announced Saturday on Facebook by Taytay.

The formerly COVID-free towns of El Nido, San Vicente, Quezon, Culion, and Araceli recorded their first positive cases this week.

El Nido’s first positive case was announced on July 27. She is a 27-year-old female locally stranded individual who arrived in the town on June 11 aboard M/V May Lillies.

“First [COVID-19] positive case ito, LSI. Isa siyang pregnant woman na sumakay ng batil, M/V May Lillies, noong July 11 from Manila to El Nido, 27-years-old, asymptomatic siya upon arrival then after wala siyang symptoms. Negative siya sa rapid test pagdating niya kaya lang noong tinest kasi siya noong Saturday (July 25), supposedly pag-uwi nila doon siya nag-positive sa IgG at saka sa IgM,” said Dr. Marian Relucio, El Nido municipal health officer.

A 19-year-old male locally stranded returnee who arrived on July 12 is Quezon’s first case. The patient was announced to have the virus on July 28.

“Patapos na ang kanyang 14-day quarantine, however, noong tinest siya for rapid test naging reactive siya so we requested for RT-PCR. The result came out last night na positive siya for COVID-19,” said Dr. Josieveline Abiog-Damalerio, Quezon MHO.

An official Facebook page from the municipality of Culion announced the town’s first positive case on July 30, a 19-year-old LSI who arrived on July 26 aboard the M/V June Aster.

“Asymptomatic ang LSI ng dumating sa Culion. Subalit siya ay nag positibo sa SARS-CoV-2 antibody rapid diagnostic test (RDT) na ginawa sa unang araw simula ng kanyang pagdating. Noong July 27, ipinadala sa Ospital ng Palawan [ang kanyang swab samples] para isailalim sa confirmatory test. Nitong July 30, ay lumabas na ang resulta ng nasabing test na nagsasaad na positibo sa SARS-Cov-2 o COVID-19 ang LSI,” the statement read.

San Vicente was also previously COVID-free until only yesterday (July 31). The two new cases are two LSIs who arrived on July 29 from Manila via Philippine Airlines (PAL).

“Isang 38-years-old female at saka isang 16-years-old male, dumating sila noong July 29 mula Manila via PAL — same day na swab sila nai-send din sa ONP, at July 30 na-release ang result. LSI sila without symptoms. Noong dumating nag-positive sa rapid test that is why hindi na sila pinalabas ng Irawan sa ating testing center doon. Hindi na natin sila nasundo. Hindi na sila nakauwi ng San Vicente. Nasa PHO quarantine facility sila ngayon,” said Dr. Mercy Grace Simpole-Pablico, San Vicente MHO.

Araceli recorded its first positive case on July 27, which was followed by two more positive cases on July 29 and August 1. Araceli is the latest town to confirm a positive COVID-19 case.

On Friday, the highest number of cases recorded in a single day included two new cases for Coron, one for Taytay, one for Rizal, one for Puerto Princesa City, and two for San Vicente.

The remaining towns without any recorded COVID-positive cases are Agutaya, Balabac, Kalayaan group of islands, Magsaysay, and Narra.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, Ruil Alabi, Alex Baaco, Patricia Laririt, and Romar Miranda)