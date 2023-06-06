In a continuous effort to combat illegal drug activities, the Philippine National Police Regional Office MIMAROPA reported to have apprehended 169 individuals and confiscated more than P3.2 million worth of illegal drugs during region wide anti-illegal drug operations conducted from January to May 2023.

Data from the PNP Drug-Related Data Integration and Generation System (DRDIGS) of the Regional Operations Division revealed that PRO MIMAROPA has carried out 146 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 169 drug suspects.

These operations led to the seizure of a total of 464.87 grams of shabu and 831.5 grams of marijuana. The combined estimated street value of the confiscated drugs amounts to P3,290,041.

Regional police chief P/BGen Joel Doria commended the dedication and hard work of all drug enforcement units and operatives in PRO MIMAROPA for their successful efforts in curbing illegal drug activities in the region.

“I commend the efforts of our operatives who have worked in partnership with different PNP units to carry out successful anti-drug operations. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ending the illegal drug problem in the region,” he said.

“Aligned with the aggressive and honest law enforcement operations focus of our Chief, PNP P/GEN Benjamin Acorda, Jr, PRO MIMAROPA is committed to strengthening the implementation of its anti-illegal drugs strategies, supporting community-based drug rehabilitation programs, and intensifying information dissemination to promote the campaign against illegal drugs in the region,” he added.

